A man cough and everybody scatter

Dem observers use to get copies of de statements of recount (SORs) every day.

Suddenly GEE-CUM decide dat dem gun stop giving dem. Dem boys want know why.

If GEE-CUM interested in transparency, why dem trying fuh hide statements of recount from dem observers?

But is all part of the ‘fuffuckle’ wha tekking place and is eyepass against dem observers wha GEE-CUM accredit.

Dem boys asking if is because GEE-CUM don’t want dem observers get de proof about who win de elections.

Dem boys seh is sheer catfight tekkin’ place…but without de cats.

Dem boys seh some ah dem parties scratching and lashing out at anybody dem find in dem way. Dem start by lashing out at dem embassies by sehing how dem hint-terfering. Now dem lashing out at same observers wha dem invite.

Dem boys seh even de guvment now trying fuh scratch and lash out at de media.

Dem even try a ting pun dem boys.

Dem boys know dat all de catfights doing is to try to hide tings. But dem boys gat fuh seh wah dem gah fuh seh and dem gat fuh do wah dem gat fuh do.

No amount of pressure gun shut dem boys mouth.

Dem boys hear how if yuh breathing heavy, or sweating, or getting headache and coughing when yuh gat to answer question, dem health people gun send yuh fuh a COVID-19 test.

One man in a counting station at de Convention Centre cough yesterday and farted and before yuh could say “C” for COVID, de Coalition people start fuh scatter and dem call de health people.

Dem boys want tell dem health people not to guh far…dat dem boys does get dem same symptoms…when dem boys’ wife checking dem cellphone and Whatsapp messages.

Talk half and hope Claw-dette start back giving dem observers de statements of recount.