Vryheid’s Lust woman murdered by son-in-law

A 56-year-old woman, Velma Pickering, was left dead after a domestic squabble with her son-in-law turned violent. The incident occurred at around 14:00 hours at the woman’s Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara home.

Her 28-year-old son-in-law, who worked as security guard, was reportedly caught by public-spirited persons shortly after fleeing the scene and was handed over to the police. The incident occurred on Monday, May 11, 2020 between 14:00- 14:45h at the victim’s residence.

Kaieteur News understands that Pickering was reportedly attacked and stabbed multiple times after her attacker accused her of trying to break up his relationship with her daughter. The woman was stabbed with an ice pick ten times before she managed to flee the house and ventured into her neighbour’s yard where she collapsed.

She was rushed to the GPHC and was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect was being sought for unlawful wounding committed on Shamar Roberts, days before at Sideline Dam, Buxton.