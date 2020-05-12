PPP will have to provide adequate grounds for Myers’ removal from recount – ANUG agent

Party agent for A New and United Guyana (ANUG) Kian Jabour has called on the Opposition People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) to provide adequate evidence for the removal of the Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) Roxanne Myers from the national elections recount process.

The Opposition in a statement on Sunday had stated that Myers “has been trying to stymie the recount process and undermine its transparency. The latest evidence of her collusion with the governing Coalition, according to the party, was her decision to revoke the use of cell phones from party representatives participating in the recount.”

Jabour told the press outside of the recount site that the party must present the grounds on which they are requesting her removal.

“If you guys have a particular claim about a certain person,” Jabour said, “you have to have proof that that person, and in this case, the DCEO, if you say that she did something wrong or is currently doing something wrong then you have to lay it out in writing and show that you have proof that she is somehow interfering with the process.”

Asked whether his party has any issues with the conduct of the DCEO at any point of the recount process, Jabour answered in the negative stating that, “we haven’t had issues with her other than a few miscommunication issues.”

“Those issues were resolved very quickly by the commission so for me to ask for somebody to be removed all together from this process right now, I need to see a little more evidence before I will ask GECOM or criticize their progress in any way, shape or form,” the ANUG agent said.

Meanwhile, the GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward relayed to the media that the conduct of the DCEO thus far is in keeping with Commission instructions and that any decisions being made emanate from the commission and would be implemented by the Secretariat.

“The decisions made by the DCEO were directives from the commission and not something that was implemented on her own accord,” Ward said.