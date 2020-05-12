Ministry records 109 cases of COVID-19 in two months

In 61 days, Guyana has recorded 109 positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with ten deaths. These figures were announced yesterday by the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, during her update to the nation.

She stated that in the last 24 hours, an additional 16 tests were done, bringing the total number of persons tested to 930 with 821 persons testing negative, and was keen to highlight that 36 persons have since recovered. She went on to say that six persons have developed worsened conditions and are seeking further treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, the numbers of persons housed under institutional isolation continue to rise, as Minister Lawrence reported that there are now 63 in that facility, as one is under quarantine.

“Fellow Guyanese, we have constantly been pleading with you to come forward if you have been in contact with a positive case. We have also listed the areas where confirmed cases have been identified but still there is reluctance for you to disclose your contacts,” the Health Minister stressed.

She continued, “We must seriously think about flattening the curve and containing the spread of the virus so that we all can return to normalcy. Therefore, we ask you to put aside fear & stigma and come forward and provide the information so that your loved one, your friend or acquaintance can avoid the risk of contracting this disease and possibly losing their life.”

Meanwhile, persons who may be showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can visit the Ministry of Public Health’s mobile testing unit located at the Merriman’s Mall for screening. The unit will be in the area until Friday.

Family Medicine Resident, Dr. Keon Harmon, who heads the mobile unit, explained that the screening process is quite simple and it helps to determine those persons who qualify as high-risk. All that is required is a form of identification.

First persons will be asked several questions to determine the likelihood of them having been exposed to COVID-19. If they meet the criteria for testing, then staff will take a sample, Dr. Harmon explained

These samples will then be sent to the National Public Health Reference Laboratory for testing. Dr. Harmon cautioned that receiving test results will depend on several factors:

“For example, we can test about 50 persons today but that does not necessarily mean that we would have the results by the end of the day. It depends on a number of factors such as the flow of operations on the lab.”

He also noted that based on the results, management of the person will be determined by the team. Additionally, the head of the mobile unit said thus far, the majority of visitors were young adults and a few senior citizens.

On April 27, the Ministry of Public Health launched its mobile testing unit to assist in reducing the number of persons seeking screening and testing at the Guyana Public Hospital.

With some communities on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara and Central Georgetown deemed hotspots Dr. Harmon advised that residents in these areas continue to follow the guideline of washing/sanitizing their hands, wearing a facemask when going out and practising social distancing.