Media left out in the cold

The members of the media covering the elections recount were left to brave the elements yesterday as strong winds and rain beat into the makeshift media centre set up on the lawns at the entrance to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. Even as the country battles COVID-19, these reporters and cameramen could not practice social distancing, as they were forced to huddle together to prevent themselves getting soaked. With the May/June rainy season setting in, these operatives will have to cope not just the rain itself but possible damage to their equipment, as well as water seeping into the electrical charging ports exposing them to the possibility of electrocution.