Hydromet issues coastal flood advisory

Latest update May 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Agriculture has issued flash flood warnings for flood-prone areas along the coast. In an advisory issued yesterday, the Department stated that cloudy to overcast skies are being observed, with moderate to heavy thundershowers and rain.
“These conditions are expected to continue for the next 3-4 hours across coastal Guyana with rainfall intensities being mostly moderate to heavy. However, there will be a ‘slow gradual improvement towards the end of the period,’” the release stated.
Residents are being advised to remain alert and exercise all precautionary measures as the Department continues to monitor the weather. The Department advised that floods, damage to sea defence and overtopping should be reported to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on (592) 226-1114, 226-8815, 226-1027 or 225-5847, or their 24 Hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on (592) 623-1700 and 600-7500.
May 12, 2020Ramnaresh Sarwan was appointed the 29th West Indies Test captain and the seventh Guyanese to hold the job when he was named skipper for the tour to England in May 2007. With 65 Tests and 4,268 runs...
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
In my offering yesterday, I remarked about the attitude of ACDA on the current election disaster and will offer my reason... more
Robert Stigwood, the famous Australian theatre and movie producer, rolled off a series of hits during his career. He also... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Developing countries, including Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states, would make a grave mistake... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]