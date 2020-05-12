Hydromet issues coastal flood advisory

Latest update May 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Agriculture has issued flash flood warnings for flood-prone areas along the coast. In an advisory issued yesterday, the Department stated that cloudy to overcast skies are being observed, with moderate to heavy thundershowers and rain.
“These conditions are expected to continue for the next 3-4 hours across coastal Guyana with rainfall intensities being mostly moderate to heavy. However, there will be a ‘slow gradual improvement towards the end of the period,’” the release stated.
Residents are being advised to remain alert and exercise all precautionary measures as the Department continues to monitor the weather. The Department advised that floods, damage to sea defence and overtopping should be reported to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on (592) 226-1114, 226-8815, 226-1027 or 225-5847, or their 24 Hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on (592) 623-1700 and 600-7500.

