Cuba cargo flight from Guyana was first for Caribbean Airlines

Latest update May 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Caribbean Airlines utilised one of its Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft for a cargo only charter service, on Friday, for the first time in the airline’s history.
This flight was part of the airline’s recently launched charter service, and was used to
move essential supplies from Guyana to Cuba. The new service was introduced to serve islands experiencing reduced cargo capacity due the closure of borders to commercial passenger flights due to COVID-19.
The charter service operated under strict regulatory procedures, adhering to established
best practices for aircraft cleanliness and sanitation to ensure the safety of the airline’s
crew during the current pandemic.
Marklan Moseley, General Manager – Cargo and New Business, Caribbean Airlines
said, “These are very challenging times and we are sensitive to the need for trade and
commerce to continue within the region. We continue to support the supply chain within
the Caribbean and are offering our charter services, which supplements our current
weekly scheduled freighter flights.”
Caribbean Airlines Cargo offers its charter services to Barbados, Grenada, Guyana,
Jamaica, St. Lucia, St.Vincent, Suriname, and many other destinations within the
Caribbean.
CAL’s all-cargo B-767 freighter service operates weekly out of its Miami hub
to the Caribbean. Using their interline partners CAL can provide connections globally
out of the Miami gateway. The airline is currently offering special prices on barrel and container shipments to help customers to ship care packages to families and friends
during this unprecedented time.
