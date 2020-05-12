Coalition frikken de jumbies

Dem boys de like Soulja Bai. Dem also believed he is not a vindictive fella. Dem never think for a moment dat he gat bad mind or intentions. Dem boys used to blame dem scamps dat surround he and who sign contracts behind he back and who trying fuh outdo Peter Sellers by sellin out state land to dem friends.

But Soulja Bai mek dem boys hand fall when dem read dat letter wah de Overseas Minister write on he behalf to de US ambassador. Dem boys know dat yuh does gat to be diplomatic when yuh writing to dem foreigners but dah letter was so diplomatic dat it become problematic. De letter tell de Carter Center dat dem nat allowed to come back because of de health shish-uashun.

Dem boys know dat Caricom get different treatment. And dem boys wan know wheder is different strokes fuh different folks. Somebody tell de HAP-New+Hay-Eff-See dat every time Jimmy Carter come to Guyana, guvment does change. He come in 1992 and guvment change. He come in 2015 and guvment change. De coalition did not want to tek chance and mek it a third time. Dem superstitious. Dem boys wan advise dem don’t frikken. Carter come in 2001 and it had no change. De Carter jinx is nah true.

De fact is, dem boys know to demself, is dat guvment gon still change when de recount done.

De HAP-New+Hay-Eff-See playing jumbie politics. Dem claiming how dead people and people who migrate vote. Dem boys wan know how dem know dah. When de ballot box open, dem only reconciling de numbers of people who name tick off with de number of ballots. Nobody nah allowed to check who vote and who nah vote.

Dat would be breach of de secrecy of de ballot but HAP-New+Hay-Eff-See gat eagle eye. Dem seeing mo far dan Soulja Bai who is de see-far man. Dem boys still want know if so many jumbies vote, how come de political agents nah see or hear on March 2?

Talk half and tell de coalition dat de jumbie story just like post-mortem. It nah bring back de dead.