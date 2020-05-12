Breaking news ! GECOM wants to increase work stations

Latest update May 12th, 2020 7:40 PM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has found that it may be necessary to increase the number of work stations being used for the national recount.
This was revealed by Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward and PPP agent, Anil Nandlall.
The Commission was expected yesterday to revise the 25-day timeline for the recount, but Ward said that that revision will wait until after the possible additional stations a
re established, and the pace at which
they are working is considered as well.
Ward said that GECOM will ask the National COVID-19 Task Force to send a team to advise the Commission on the placement of those additional stations.
Commissioner Sase Gunraj said that every member of the Commission agreed that this recount process should be completed in as timely a manner as possible.
In addition, Gunraj said that GECOM is looking at setting a target for the work stations of how many boxes should be completed per day.
May 12, 2020Ramnaresh Sarwan was appointed the 29th West Indies Test captain and the seventh Guyanese to hold the job when he was named skipper for the tour to England in May 2007. With 65 Tests and 4,268 runs...
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
In my offering yesterday, I remarked about the attitude of ACDA on the current election disaster and will offer my reason... more
Robert Stigwood, the famous Australian theatre and movie producer, rolled off a series of hits during his career. He also... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Developing countries, including Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states, would make a grave mistake... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]