Breaking news ! GECOM wants to increase work stations

GECOM wants to increase work stations

May 12, 2020

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has found that it may be necessary to increase the number of work stations being used for the national recount.
This was revealed by Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward and PPP agent, Anil Nandlall.
The Commission was expected yesterday to revise the 25-day timeline for the recount, but Ward said that that revision will wait until after the possible additional stations a

GECOM Chair, (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh SC

re established, and the pace at which

 

they are working is considered as well.
Ward said that GECOM will ask the National COVID-19 Task Force to send a team to advise the Commission on the placement of those additional stations.
Commissioner Sase Gunraj said that every member of the Commission agreed that this recount process should be completed in as timely a manner as possible.

In addition, Gunraj said that GECOM is looking at setting a target for the work stations of how many boxes should be completed per day.

