Why has no one been charged for tabulation discrepancies?

Dear Editor,

In your Saturday 9th of May 2020 you published an article which presented the following facts:

“The SORs [statement of recount] for ballot box No. 4058, a polling station at Supply Primary School, polling division 412131B (ii), counted Friday at Workstation 10 showed that, for the General Election, APNU+AFC secured 93 votes, while the PPP/C secured 91 votes, and for the Regional Election, APNU+AFC secured 94 votes, while the PPP/C secured 88.

However, video evidence of Mingo’s Hadfield street tabulation shows a GECOM staffer reading very different figures, under his supervision. The clerk, after reading out the number of the ballot box #4058, read that APNU+AFC secured 163 votes, while the PPP secured 71 votes. While the video clip did not indicate whether the tabulation in question was for the Regional or General Election, the figures were clearly contradicted, those of the SOR in favour of the Coalition by either 70 votes for the General Elections or 69 if the tabulation referred to the Regional Elections. It should be noted that Mingo’s tabulation did not only produce a higher APNU+AFC vote but produced a lower PPP/C vote as well, either by 20 votes if the tabulation figures were general or 17 votes if they were regional.”

In addition to the discrepancies you have established in Box #4058, an examination of the SOP’s in the possession of the opposition parties including the PPP, has revealed additional discrepancies in Region/District 4 thus far, varying significantly with Mingo’s declarations of boxes 4014, 4015, 4017& 4019. Boxes 4014 and 4015 for example show:

In the face of these revelations, which establish serial alternations when compared to the recount of a national election, why has the Guyana Police Force refused to act? Why has no one asked the DPP to initiate charges? In the face of these discrepancies it should be immediately recognize that the results posted on the GECOM website using Mingo’s fictional and fraudulent declaration of the region 4 results be immediately removed.

Yours truly,

Anthony Vieira