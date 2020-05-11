Two former and two present CARICOM Prime Ministers saw it

The GECOM command is rigging the 2020 election process and the APNU+AFC have their surrogates that have invented an ugly narrative to keep the emotions of their supporters in overdrive.

In the meantime, the kings and queens in the PNC and AFC have decided that if GECOM is going to do the rigging for them, and the surrogates have birthed a plausible distraction then it is best for them to stay silent.

In the APNU column in the Kaieteur News yesterday, the subject dealt with is agriculture; nothing on the elections. These are looking at their credibility in the future so they stay clear of commenting on Mingo and GECOM. They are focusing on the western countries as the main stumbling block to why we have not had the election finality as yet.

It started with ACDA. That organization spoke of re-colonization of Guyana by former colonial power. ACDA was saying that the West wanted to colonize Guyana again through its position of the election outcome. ACDA deliberately chose not to mention the pronouncements of two former CARICOM Prime Minister – Bruce Golding and Owen Arthur and the CARICOM observer mission – that the 2020 election tabulation was not transparent and acceptable – because it would have weakened its silly re-colonization theory.

Since that foolish direction ACDA went into, it has gone in reverse gear, called for a recount, remains non-committal on the election results and has gone silent. In another column I will explore this reticence of ACDA and show how afraid it is of sanctions because of ACDA’s connection with Guyana Goldfields.

If you read Rashleigh Jackson (I dealt with his condemnation of the West in my column yesterday and all the others including David Hinds in his Kaieteur News column, yesterday, there is pointed criticism of the West. David has gone so far to say that in the election impasse, the West has chosen the PPP. But there is the graphic omission that two past CARICOM prime ministers have not certified the election as proper and above boards.

Current Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Motley, referred to forces that did not want the recount. She could not have in mind the opposition parties.

It was a subordinate from David Granger party that filed a writ against the recount. It was the APNU+AFC lawyers that argued this subordinate’s case in court. PM Rowley of Trinidad came to Guyana to mediate the stand-off and yesterday he had harsh words to say about how the CARICOM supervisory team was treated.

Jackson, David and so many others that carp on the West’s attitude has completely blocked out of their adumbrations the role of Golding, Arthur, Motley and Rowley. Is there a weird colonial mentality at work here? The theorists of self-hate argue that colonial brainwashing turns the subject into creature that sees his/her people and culture as inferior and this very subject debase the strength and value of their own culture and people.

Can it be argued that the surrogates see these CARICOM prime ministers, past and present, as non-entities and therefore they deserve no mention in their narrative? That these four prime ministers are rulers of small countries whose moral weight should be ignored and it is best to address the attitude of big powers – EU, Canada, US?

One would have taught that these are eminent CARICOM seniors who belong to this region, whose inputs continue to shape CARICOM and shape us as a Caribbean people. But none of these surrogates have even added a footnote in their discussions on what these four eminent CARICOM personalities had to say.

So I ask the question again; are we seeing self-hate at work here? I don’t know because these surrogates may have other explanations as to why they see the West as interfering in Guyana’s internal affair and chose not to attach any importance to the value of our own Caribbean leaders.

If the theory of self-hate is not applicable, then are the surrogates arguing from a position of racism? Have they put their Freudian minds on display?

They see the election as a straight fight between Africans and Indians and therefore their case is better varnished if they throw in the white man’s presence thus solidifying African Guyanese support for the losers. And their case would be weaker if they input into their debate the positions taken by Golding, Arthur, Motley, and Rowley. I feel deep sickness in my mind when people could talk about recolonization and white man domination and those very people live in the white man’s country and their whole existence and that of their loved ones are based in the white man country. Why haven’t you sacrificed for your homeland?

