T&T dropped out of recount due to 'serious accusations against CARICOM'

Prime Minister of T&T, Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister of neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley has said that ‘serious accusations’ against the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as the reason for his country’s Chief Elections Officer not joining the high- level team which is currently observing Guyana’s elections recount.
He specifically stated that, “There were very serious accusations made against CARICOM and it was my view and the view of this Government that…that the Chief Election Officer of Trinidad and Tobago ought not to be in that situation at any time to be accused in that way – in a CARICOM country – so we did not send back our Election Officer there because we want to preserve our pristine position in these matters of the conduct of free and fair elections.”
Nonetheless, the T&T Prime Minister remarked that Trinidad is "anxiously awaiting a positive conclusion to the elections in Guyana.

