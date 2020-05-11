Six small parties commend GECOM for smooth, well organized recount

– Police commended for service as well – Commissioner

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is running a smooth, well organized recount process, and police are serving well. That is the view of six parties who met with GECOM earlier today.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander made note of this commendation during a press briefing outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Party agents have told reporters that they are comfortable with the way the process is being handled by GECOM, but some are still very concerned about the pace of the recount and would like to see it improve.