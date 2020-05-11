Six small parties commend GECOM for smooth, well organized recount

Latest update May 11th, 2020 2:45 PM
– Police commended for service as well – Commissioner
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is running a smooth, well organized recount process, and police are serving well. That is the view of six parties who met with GECOM earlier today.
Commissioner Vincent Alexander made note of this commendation during a press briefing outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
Party agents have told reporters that they are comfortable with the way the process is being handled by GECOM, but some are still very concerned about the pace of the recount and would like to see it improve.
The GECOM command is rigging the 2020 election process and the APNU+AFC have their surrogates that have invented an ugly... more
The President of Guyana, David Granger, described the elections as free, fair and orderly. If the elections were rigged... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Developing countries, including Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states, would make a grave mistake... more
