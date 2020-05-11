Region Nine officials clear trucks to bring essential items from Brazil once a week

– every effort made to have vehicles and goods sanitized at border

Region nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) officials have agreed to allow trucks to bring essential items from Brazil once per week.

Regional Executive Officer Carl Parker told Kaieteur News yesterday that the agreement was reached during a meeting with members of the Regional Health Emergency Committee (RHEC).

“We have opened the borders for one day for essential items,” Parker said.

However, he stressed that the vehicles are not allowed to cross into Guyana. Rather, the trucks and vehicles are sanitized at the border, and the items are then transferred to vehicles on the Guyana side of the border.

Parker explained that the region is heavily dependent on supplies from Brazil.

He also stressed that individuals are not being permitted to entering and leaving Brazil unofficially.

The REO conceded that this was a concern, given the alarming number of COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring territory.

“But we don’t have the resources to patrol the entire border, which is 1189 miles long,” he said.

CONCERN ABOUT BUSES COMING FROM GEORGETOWN

Meanwhile, Parker also revealed that residents of North Rupununi have expressed concern about buses brining commuters from Georgetown.

This, he said, was due to the fact that Health officials have stated that Georgetown has a high number of COVID-19 cases.

He said that it was difficult to ensure that minibus operators were sanitizing their vehicles ensuring that they were all efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.