BREAKING NEWS!!! President opposed Carter Center’s re-entry to Guyana

After a week of shifting narratives on who in government was responsible for blocking approval of the Carter Center observer team’s return, a document has emerged indicating that it was the President, communicating through the Minister of Foreign Affairs who opposed the team’s reentry into Guyana, citing the airport lockdown. The correspondence to the US Ambassador is here.
Police Falcons fly-half, Michael Barrow, believes that it was a step in the right direction getting involved in rugby and he has big aspirations to help the once celebrated Green...
