Multi-talented Karen Rogers has passionate love affair with plants

While many are wondering how to remain busy and productive during the restrictions imposed for the Covid-10 pandemic, Karen Rogers has no such problem.

This Lindener is an indefatigable gardener, housewife, cook, caterer and so much more.

The erstwhile hairdresser, has had a passionate love affair with plants since childhood.

As a child, so great was the desire to produce, that she once stole a celery stalk and planted it.

“I grow up loving plants, I remember there was this lady in Wisroc, (Sister Beverley) who had a beautiful flower garden, and she had these lovely “Joseph’s Coat” plants. I used to stand up and admire her garden every time I passed her house.

Whenever my mother sent me out late in the afternoons, and the place got dark, I would sneak in her yard and pick a piece (Joseph’s Coat) and go home and plant it.”

She later planted guava, mango, pear, sousop and jamoon trees in the spacious yard in Wisrock, where the family resided.

THERAPEUTIC

Karen swears that gardening is therapeutic, as it positively impacts the mind, body and spirit.

“It helps you mentally and physically. …keeps you fit and healthy. It also helps you to better understand people, and communicate with them as individuals.”

She added that planting has helped her to develop patience. “You know sometimes you set the seeds, and the birds come and eat them, or you transplant them and the caterpillars cut them down. This is very frustrating, but I don’t give up…. I persevere, because I’ve developed patience.”

In alluding to that patience, Karen pointed out that in the same way that some plants require different care and attention, this is also applicable and important, in one’s everyday interactions with people.

Karen’s main focus presently is on producing vegetables for the family.

She currently plants seasonings, including broad leaf thyme, celery, ‘married man pork;, callaloo and kale.

Crediting her husband, Wellington, as her biggest supporter, Karen disclosed that he travels to the East Coast for manure.

But she noted that he doesn’t actually assist in the garden, because she doesn’t allow anyone to touch her plants.

Having a kitchen garden, is of tremendous help in securing and maintaining financial stability, Karen emphasized.

OTHER PURSUITS

Clearly an enterprising and independent woman, Karen has also done hairdressing, fabric painting and designing, cake decorating and catering to supplement her family income.

She started out in the hairdressing field as a teen, helping out her aunt, who was in that line of business.

Later, she gained employment with a popular hair salon, where her meticulousness and skill, catapulted her popularity.

Being an avid entrepreneur, Karen established her own hair and beauty salon, even before she was married.

During that time, she also delved into the art of fabric painting, and designed an entire living room, including curtains and chair-backs, for a client. She also pursued courses in cooking and cake decorating, gaining certificates of competence in those fields.

These days, Karen no longer operates as a hairdresser, because of the negative impact of the chemicals on her health.

Instead, she utilizes the skills she acquired in the fields of cooking, catering and cake decorating to earn extra money.

And yesterday, being Mother’s Day, when most mothers put up their feet and allow themselves to be pampered, Karen cooked up a storm, and shared freely, with family and friends. Such is the disposition, of this hard working and caring woman, who is happiest working for the benefit of her family and loved ones.

Those desirous of sampling her culinary delights can contact her on mobile (592) 602-8259.