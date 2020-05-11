Linden Business Network distributes food hampers, face masks, sanitisation products 

Latest update May 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Members of the Linden Business Network (LBN) have organised a massive food drive to give back to the communities that have supported them over the years.
Chairman of LBN, Garfield Shepherd explained that the organisation launched the initiative two weeks ago. “We decided to take the initiative to protect our community because there is where we were getting our bread and butter from in better days,” he stated.
The exercise benefitted hundreds of residents of vulnerable communities and selected households affected by the COIVD-19 pandemic.
Over 700 hampers were distributed thus far. Front line workers including nurses and other medical staff attached to the Mackenzie and Wismar Hospitals, police officers and constables were also prioritised in the distribution exercise.
Shepherd disclosed that the organisation has also begun a hot-meal drive. Prepared meals are available for pick up in communities of Amelia’s Ward, Wisroc, Block 22 and Mackenzie.
“We have five kitchens and every day we provide up to 1,200 hot meals to the needy,” he disclosed
Being cognisant that another major solution to the COVID-19 pandemic is proper sanitisation and staying safe by wearing a face mask, the network has also donated over 500 masks to residents of Linden and a number of sanitation products to the Linden Mayor and Town Council. (DPI)
