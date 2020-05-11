Guard 57, hacked to death by man who allegedly stole his bike

Latest update May 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 57-year-old watchman was hacked to death at around 13.00 hrs yesterday after confronting a Skull City, West Bank Demerara resident who had allegedly stolen his bicycle.
Police said that Sahadeo Bissoon, of Patentia, West Bank Demerara was chopped multiple times when he went to the suspect’s yard.
The alleged thief is a 45-year-old man who has been detained.
Bissoon’s relatives said that police retrieved the stolen bicycle from the suspect’s yard.
A relative said that Bissoon, a father of three, had worked at the Wales Estate prior to its closure. He later began working as watchman at rice-fields in the Wales backlands.
The relative alleged that someone made off with Bissoon’s bicycle last week Tuesday, when he fell asleep while guarding some combines.
He reportedly received information about the identity of the alleged thief. According to reports, he later filed a complaint at the Wales Police Station that the suspect had threatened to kill him.
Yesterday, Bissoon allegedly received information about the location of his bicycle. The watchman then went to the area and confronted the suspect.
After an argument, the suspect allegedly attacked and chopped Bissoon several times. The watchman was pronounced dead on arrival at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
Police said that the suspect was arrested at the scene.
