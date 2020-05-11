GECOM Chair asks coalition to submit list of concerns

The A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change Coalition had written to the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh to address what they term as issues regarding the credibility of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

However, instead of meeting with the party, the GECOM Chair has asked them to submit a list of their concerns.

According to the Public Relations Officer, those concerns will be addressed at a later meeting with the Commission and response be conveyed to the coalition.

She noted that if the party is not satisfied with the response they received from the Chair, she would make time and engage them in a meeting.