De day of reckoning coming!

Dem boys done warn everybody: “Be careful what yuh wish fuh others; it might just get yuh.”

Some people wishing bad pun Tim de Jonas. Dem boys know is nah good fuh wish bad pun anybody period.dah man.

Nah play games and tell people dem gat fever. Nah play games and try fuh deny Critic entry into Arthur Chung. Dah nah gun change de outcome.

All ah dem who try fuh mek numbers lie, now get expose. All ah dem who ‘fuffuckle’ spreadsheet, who lockup in dem office and who turn a blind eye during the fuffuckle, now see the writing on the all.

De day of reckoning coming quickly.

Dem boys remember when de HAP-NEW and the Hay-Eff-See bin in opposition.

Dem criticize de state media.

In fact, dem guh so far as to cut de budget fuh NCN saying that dem one-sided.

Now when dem get in, dem turn the Kranicle into the New Nation. And dem in the Hay-Eff-See wha responsible for dis, nah realize dat dem doing de same thing wah dem criticize in de fuss place. Careful fuh wah you wish fuh others; it might just get you.

Dem boys know a man who twisted who calling fuh boycott of the Waterfall and Big Market papers. Dem boys can’t speak fuh the Big Market paper but dem know the boss man of the Waterfall paper gat a big mouth.

He seh how dem nah gat to call fuh boycott. All ah dem who nah like the Kaieteur News nah gat to buy it.

It gan be better fuh dem 100 pressmen and women who gat fuh print de paper. Dem gun gat to print less papers and dem gun get to guh home before daybreak fuh hug up dem woman and man.

Boycott nah gun stop dem boys from doing wha dem been doing fuh 26 years.

But when you bent and twisted, nuttin’ gun be able to straighten yuh.

Careful wah you wish for others, it might just get you.

Talk half and wait and fuh the day of reckoning!

