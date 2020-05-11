Latest update May 11th, 2020 2:45 PM

Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM to revise 25-day recount timeline tomorrow

May 11, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will be meeting tomorrow to deliberate on several issues emerging from the ongoing National Recount including a revision of the 25-day timeline period.
It has been six days since the recount commenced and representatives from the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) along with the newer political parties have bemoaned that the Commission may not be able to achieve that 25-day deadline set.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Commission, Yolanda Ward had stated that the Commission after having a gauge of the first week of the recount would deliberate on whether the timeline would be extended.
This meeting will happen tomorrow and Ward told the press that the public should have definitive word on whether this will be done.

Features/Columnists

