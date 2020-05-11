GECOM to revise 25-day recount timeline tomorrow

Latest update May 11th, 2020 2:45 PM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will be meeting tomorrow to deliberate on several issues emerging from the ongoing National Recount including a revision of the 25-day timeline period.
It has been six days since the recount commenced and representatives from the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) along with the newer political parties have bemoaned that the Commission may not be able to achieve that 25-day deadline set.
Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Commission, Yolanda Ward had stated that the Commission after having a gauge of the first week of the recount would deliberate on whether the timeline would be extended.
This meeting will happen tomorrow and Ward told the press that the public should have definitive word on whether this will be done.
The GECOM command is rigging the 2020 election process and the APNU+AFC have their surrogates that have invented an ugly... more
The President of Guyana, David Granger, described the elections as free, fair and orderly. If the elections were rigged... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Developing countries, including Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states, would make a grave mistake... more
