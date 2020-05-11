Change Guyana Executive calls for shared governance

Executive Member of the Change Guyana Party, Everton Morrison, is calling on incumbent President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to devise a plan for a government of national unity.

Speaking to reporters outside the National Recount site, Morrison stressed the need for dialogue so that the heads of the smaller parties can be involved in bringing a change in Guyana.

“I will call upon President Granger and Dr. Jagdeo for both of them to become men of Guyana. Someone needs to pick up the phone and call each other, and perhaps go off into the Rupununi and come back within the next seven days with some kind of shared governance within this nation.”

According to Morrison, Guyana “needs change” and this is the opportune time to “seize the moment.” He explained that for too long, Guyana has been dabbling with race politics and that is why “we have been left behind in the Caribbean.”

“We need to find somehow to reinvent our constitution so we can have some kind of shared governance. We cannot continue where one party leads 52% of the people and the other one is bitter because they have 7% of the votes. It is a wake-up call for our nation. We are squandering an opportunity.”

Morrison told reporters “after the final vote is done, many of my Indian friends and I will sit down and have our roti and duck curry and they have my cook-up but the leadership is what keeps us segregated in our thought process.”

Commenting directly on the recount process, he stated that the results of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections are known so the ongoing recount is merely a waste of time.

“We are gonna be here until August, because at the rate they are going with the counting of the votes, don’t worry about the ballot boxes, the number of votes counted compared to the number of votes to be counted, we will be here until the end of July.”

According to him, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) would have to add a “second or night shift” to accelerate the recount process.

Noting the reasons why the process is moving at a snail’s pace, Morrison relayed to the press that there is a limited sharing of duties at each counting station.

He said “I am fearful that the longer this process goes on that something can happen that wasn’t planned. So you want to wrap this up and get this over with as quickly as possible.”