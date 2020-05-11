APNU+AFC refusing to call elections ‘not credible’

Latest update May 11th, 2020 2:45 PM
-despite detailed critique of ‘flaws’ in the process
APNU+AFC floor supervisor, Leonard Craig, today stated that the Coalition is not going
to label the election as “not credible”, despite the party “countless” ‘anomalies’ and
‘discrepancies’ which they claim to have observed on election day.
When questioned about why his party was heavily advocating for the incumbent President
Granger to be sworn in for a second term, despite the anomalies the APNU+ AFC
witnessed, Craig responded, “We are not saying that it was not credible. Another reason
for raising these things is that even if they do not impact the overall results of the elections,
it provides both lawmakers and GECOM evidence of what are possible infractions on
Election Day and we can go to parliament and change some of those laws and GECOM
can adjust its administrative procedures on that day.”
Opposition- nominated Commissioner, Sase Gunraj, who also spoke to the press, was keen
to highlight that the coalition has not brought forth any evidence of these claims.
Gunraj stated that, “I ought not to walk into a polling station and claim that someone has
died and that becomes the fact without challenge. In our discussions with the Commission
we decided that these statements must be considered as an allegation. I don’t even think
that they have a place now… Doing that denigrates the process that they (the coalition)
heralded ad being free, fair, credible and transparent on March 2.”
