APNU+AFC refusing to call elections ‘not credible’

-despite detailed critique of ‘flaws’ in the process

APNU+AFC floor supervisor, Leonard Craig, today stated that the Coalition is not going

to label the election as “not credible”, despite the party “countless” ‘anomalies’ and

‘discrepancies’ which they claim to have observed on election day.

When questioned about why his party was heavily advocating for the incumbent President

Granger to be sworn in for a second term, despite the anomalies the APNU+ AFC

witnessed, Craig responded, “We are not saying that it was not credible. Another reason

for raising these things is that even if they do not impact the overall results of the elections,

it provides both lawmakers and GECOM evidence of what are possible infractions on

Election Day and we can go to parliament and change some of those laws and GECOM

can adjust its administrative procedures on that day.”

Opposition- nominated Commissioner, Sase Gunraj, who also spoke to the press, was keen

to highlight that the coalition has not brought forth any evidence of these claims.

Gunraj stated that, “I ought not to walk into a polling station and claim that someone has

died and that becomes the fact without challenge. In our discussions with the Commission

we decided that these statements must be considered as an allegation. I don’t even think

that they have a place now… Doing that denigrates the process that they (the coalition)

heralded ad being free, fair, credible and transparent on March 2.”