Alexander says advice from AG’s Chambers stopped CARICOM-supervised recount

– Not Ulita Moore’s injunctions
Commissioner Vincent Alexander said it is his understanding that it was not the Court that stopped the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from conducting the CARICOM-supervised recount.
Instead, he said it was advice received by GECOM from the Attorney General’s Chambers.
GECOM had been contemplating a recount supervised by CARICOM, premised on an agreement between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.
However, GECOM had halted those plans, after receiving a series of interim injunctions from the Court, requested by APNU+AFC candidate, Ulita Moore.
This is the first time it is coming to public knowledge that the AG’s Chambers advised against conducting the CARICOM-supervised recount.
