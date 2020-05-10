T&T dropped out of recount due to worrying accusations

Latest update May 10th, 2020 6:49 PM
Prime Minister of neighboring Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley, reasoned accusations against the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as the justification why the Chief Elections Officer out of his country did not join the three- member high- level team which is currently observing the National Recount.
He specifically stated that, “There were very serious accusations made against CARICOM and it was my view and the view of this Government that being the outcome of that altruistic approach that the Chief Election Officer of Trinidad and Tobago ought not to be in that situation at any time to be accused in that way – in a CARICOM country – so we did not send back our Election Officer there because we want to preserve our pristine position in these matters of the conduct of free and fair elections.”
Nonetheless, the T&T Prime Minister was keen to point out that Trinidad is “anxiously awaiting a positive conclusion to the elections in Guyana.”
