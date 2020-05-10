Timothy Jonas sees sinister move to deprive him from Recount Process

Chair of A New and United Guyana (ANUG) Timothy Jonas has claimed that he received a curious call from the Ministry of Health claiming that he was suspected of having Covid-19.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday evening, Jonas related that he received a call from a doctor from the Public Health Ministry who brought claimed that he, Jonas, displayed respiratory issues, a common symptom of COVID-19 and requested that he takes a test.

According to Jonas, he requested that the information be put into writing, and he ventured to uplift the document containing the allegation. Upon meeting the doctor, Jonas showed that he had no symptoms of the virus and was then told that he may be asymptomatic.

“If his letter says that it is reported that I have respiratory symptoms, then it is difficult for me to understand his response that I don’t have symptoms but I have symptoms in his letter. This is amazing,” the ANUG Chair said.

Jonas stated that he will be going to his personal doctor to get his own assessment and will respond to the Ministry. The party believes that there is a sinister being set in motion to “sideline those who may be an inconvenience to authorities.”

Further, the APNU/AFC had reported that it was not only Timothy Jonas that was singled out, but their party members as well.

A post on Facebook by Ayodele Roache, an APNU+AFC recount agent said that she was told by health officials stationed at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre that she should “take the day” after her temperature was tested and found to be “slightly high”.

It alleged that Roache had been in the Recount Centre on Friday earlier in the day, but had exited to get a meal and when she attempted to return, she was blocked from re-entering.

It also said that another counting agent, Ganesh Manipaul, had also been blocked from re-entering the Recount Centre at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Manipaul had been involved in the recount on Saturday morning but exited for a brief period.

When he attempted to return to his station, he was blocked by medical personnel who claimed that his temperature was tested and showing that it was “slightly high”.

He was asked to sit in a holding area until his temperature dropped.