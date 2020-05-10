PPP wants DCEO Myers removed from recount

Latest update May 10th, 2020 6:49 PM

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party will be making a formal request to the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, calling for the removal of the Deputy Cheif Elections Officer Roxanne Myers from the recount process.
Executive Member of the party, Anil Nandlall accused Myers of directly attempting to undermine the transparency of the process.
According to him, this was evident in her request to ban all cellphones from party agents. This ban, he said was later reverted.

