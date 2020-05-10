Latest update May 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Police arrest Corentyne couple with marijuana, scale in home

Police, acting on information, has arrested a couple who had a quantity of narcotics at their home.

The narcotics seized along with a scale use to weigh the marijuana.

Police said on Friday that about 05:15hrs, ranks in Berbice went to the home of an Ankerville, Corentyne, family and conducted a search for narcotics.
Whilst searching in one of the bedrooms, the ranks found a bulky parcel with 174 small-sized Ziploc bags with leaves, seeds and stem of suspected cannabis.
A scale used to weigh the drugs was also seized. The items were collected and taken to the station and when tested and weighed, they amounted to 230 grams of cannabis.
The two occupants, a labourer and his reputed wife, were detained and taken in custody and charges are likely soon.

 

New 2019