Medical Council warns doctors… Act professionally at this time or lose your licences

May 10, 2020

The Medical Council of Guyana is warning doctors to act professionally during this testy political times or face the loss of their licences.

The medical screening point at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The statement of the Council would come as a national recount of the March 2 ballots continue at the Arthur Chung International Convention Centre, Liliendaal.
With restrictions of the COVID-19 under way, parties’ officials, observers and others at the Conference Centre are forced to undergo mandatory screening before being allowed into the centre.
There had been fears that COVID-19 measures could be used to derail the recount.
Chairman of the A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Timothy Jonas, has been asked to take a COVID-19 test after displaying what seemed to be symptoms by medical personnel stationed at the entry of the centre.
Yesterday, candidate for the incumbent APNU-AFC Coalition, Ganesh Mahipaul, reported that he had exited the centre and then refused entry after showing a high temperature.

Chairman of the Guyana Medical Council, Dr. Navindranauth Rambaran

However, the Medical Council did not immediately refer to the recount process yesterday.
It paid tribute to medical practitioners on their “stellar services rendered to the Guyanese people during this challenging Covid-19 pandemic”.
The Council said that the provision of medical services during this difficult period has required tremendous sacrifice and courage and has exposed medical practitioners to severe personal risks.
“Medical practitioners have, nonetheless, eagerly embraced the challenges and represented the profession with distinction. The Council stands ready and able to lend assistance during this period and wishes to encourage practitioners to continue to serve our people diligently, competently and with the highest professional rectitude.”
The Medical Council also called on all practitioners to take all precautions necessary to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.
“The Council also takes this opportunity to remind all medical practitioners that the medical pandemic with which we are confronted, unfortunately, coincides with a heightened political atmosphere within our society.”
The Council advised against medical practitioners allowing partisan politics to affect the discharge of their professional functions and duties.
It also reminded them that, “any such breach can place them in violation of not only the ethics of the medical profession but also the principles which underpin their licence to practice.”
The regulatory body said it remains in support to all medical practitioners involved in the battle against COVID-19 and, engaged in the provision of healthcare to all Guyanese.

 

 

 

 

