GTT recognises frontliners who are moms

For Mother’s Day this year, GTT has applauded moms who are also frontline workers – and have provided the platform for a few special moms to share their stories that speak to the impact of this pandemic on their families.
The company also gave vouchers to single mothers as identified through Help and Shelter.
“Mothers are already selfless, which makes mothers who are essential workers very special at this time – not only are they catering to the needs of their children, they are risking their lives to care for the public also,” said Public Relations Manager of GTT, Jasmin Harris.
“Whether they are working in a supermarket, hospital, a pharmacy, or any other essential service, these mothers are our true heroes during these uncertain and anxious times,” Harris added.
Dr. Kittindie Pearson-Boyle, one of the mothers recognised by GTT, indicated that she has not seen her daughter since the beginning of the pandemic and encouraged the public to do what is necessary to help to ‘flatten the curve’, so that she would be able to see her daughter sooner.
GTT also recognised and saluted Nazima Ragubir (journalist); Conika Marks-Wilson, (nurse) and Amanda Greene (Medical Administrative Assistant) – all of whom expressed that their children were a source of motivation as they executed their essential duties daily.
“Mother’s Day will be very different this year given the global pandemic of COVID-19. Our lives have been disrupted with no idea when we will return to normalcy. We at GTT considered it a privilege to highlight the sacrifices being made especially by mothers on the frontlines,” said Harris.
GTT’s donation of food vouchers to single mothers was well received. The Board of Directors, Staff and Volunteers of Help and Shelter, expressed their gratitude to GTT for their continued support to the organization.
Accepting the donation on behalf of the organization was Ms. Danuta Radzik who indicated the vouchers were timely.
“We are grateful to GTT for lending support to Help and Shelter and remembering single mothers, especially at this time and on Mother’s Day.”

 

New 2019