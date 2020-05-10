GECOM reconsidering rejected ballots

Latest update May 10th, 2020 6:49 PM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is actively reconsidering the validity of rejected ballots during the recount. This was revealed during the tabulation process today when the clerk reading the information on the statements of recount for one poling station, noted that two ballots which were rejected at the polling station are now being considered valid, and are being counted. The voters had placed the X on the party symbol instead of in the box provided, but GECOM decided that the ballots should be considered valid as the voters’ intentions were clear.
Asked about this matter during a media briefing outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward explained that the rejected ballots are being reconsidered, and will be considered valid once the intention of the voter is clear.
