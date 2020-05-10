Dem parties fighting fuh tek over prablem

Dem boys looking on at de cockfight wha tekkin’ place. HAP-New+Hay-Eff-See fighting de Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee fuh power. Dem like two rundown batteries. Dem two had dem chance and all dem prove is dat all two gat plenty scamps who wan full dem pockets and give away land to dem friends.

Dem nah do nuttin’ fuh de small man but dem still wan run de country again.

Dat mek dem boys laff. Dem looking and wonder wha country dem parties want tek over? Right now de country on life support. De economy in big prablem. It in problem even before de COVID-19. De virus come and deliver de knockout punch.

De guvment beggin’ World Bank fuh money to help fight de virus. Dat is how bad we deh.

By de time de virus done, de economy gan be like some ah dem man wah does deh sleepin pon de pavement – penniless and piss poor.

De virus cause de price of oil fuh drop so low dat at one time dem oil company paying you fuh buy de oil. De oil rush tun de oil slush.

Gold gan bring mo money this year fuh de economy dan oil. Coconut oil now mo expensive dan gasolene. An yet dem party fighting fuh control de oil.

Business sufferin’. Dem small store and shop close down and nah know when dem gan open back. Dem boys used to go by de corner shop fuh drink a half. Now dem boys wan know how dem guh drink with social distancing.

Nuff a dem small business tekkin’ blows. Dem barrow from bank and nah know how dem gon payback. Yuh call dat bankruptcy.

Business nah doing and people nah wukkin. So weh de tax man gon get de money from fuh run guvment? People bruk and de guvment gan soon bruk.

Talk half and ask yuhself why dem party fighting fuh tek over prablems!