Coalition supporter arrested after ruckus

May 10, 2020 News 0

A number of APNU+AFC supporters were yesterday arrested by police officers, after being accused of misbehaving, mere meters away from the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC), where the national recount is being held.

Police at the scene with the woman, in front of the conference centre.

Late yesterday afternoon, a member of the Guardians of Democracy, which had been staking out the ballot containers, was heard shouting at Attorney General, Basil Williams, who was at the time leaving the centre.
Disgruntled by the man’s actions, and in with aim of defending Basil, the group of women-dominated APNU + AFC supporters, who were nearby, began hurling expletives at him.
Police, who were on scene, attempted to caution the women but after several minutes, their efforts proved futile, resulting in them approaching the hostile crowd.
One of the women in the group was heard shouting with police who was attempting to arrest her but that ended in an altercation.
The woman became hysterical, throwing herself to the ground, her screams attracting a fair crowd. She was later subdued and taken into police custody.

 

