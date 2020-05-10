Change Guyana Executive calls for shared governance

Executive Member of the Change Guyana Party, Everton Morrison, is calling on incumbent President David Granger and Opposition Leader. Bharrat Jagdeo to devise a plan for shared governance.

Morrison speaking to the press outside of the National Recount site stressed the need for dialogue so that the heads of the smaller parties can be involved to bring about a new change in Guyana.

“I will call upon President Granger and Dr. Jagdeo for both of them to become men of Guyana. Someone needs to pick up the phone and call each other, and perhaps go off into the Rupununi and come back within the next seven days with some kind of shared governance within this nation.”

According to Morrison, the results of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections are known so the ongoing recount is merely a waste of time.

“The overall process is ridiculous, we are gonna be here until August,” he stated.