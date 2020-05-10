Certification of medical laboratories

The National Standard that guides laboratories to conform to dispense quality services to consumers is the GYS 170:2009 Standard, General requirements for the operation of a laboratory.

This standard allows laboratories the know-how on the steps to developing and maintaining a thorough management system which in turn allows for the provision of accurate and reliable test results as requested by consumers.

GYS 170:2009 specifies the requirements for the operation of testing and/or calibration laboratories. It applies to all laboratories, regardless of the number of personnel or the extent of the scope of testing activities.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards, under its Laboratory Certification Programme, offers a voluntary approach, thereby allowing local laboratories to make the first step in determining their need for certification.

Certification by the GNBS simply requires the laboratories to conform to the requirements of the standard as it relates to management systems, and recertification is done every two years.

Certification of a laboratory brings about several benefits, both internally and externally.

Internally, with systems developed and documented as well as strictly adhered to, a great deal of time can be saved during the day-to-day operations. It also means that in the absence of one or more team member, serving consumers would continue as per normal with little to no hurdles, as the systems have already been laid out. This level of competence extends externally and is noted by consumers who would choose these specific labs over others. This also promotes consistency which in turn boosts consumer confidence.

To date, there are 13 medical laboratories, which are certified by the GNBS.

These are the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Medical Laboratory, Woodlands Pathology Laboratory, Woodlands Hospital Medical Laboratory, Dr Balwant Singh Hospital Laboratory, Eureka Medical Laboratories Inc., Medical Arts Centre Laboratory, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Laboratory, Quest Medical Laboratory, Guyana Defence Force Medical Laboratory, Dr. Leslie Persaud Medical Diagnostic Centre, Doobay Medical and Research Centre Laboratory, Anamayah Memorial Hospital Laboratory and Sheriff Medical Centre Laboratory. Patients needing medical tests could confidently do so by utilising the testing services of these laboratories.

Certification further benefits laboratories by allowing them to consistently operate following established procedures that are based on the requirements of the national standard. It also provides them with a benchmark for maintaining the laboratory management system and for improving the services offered to clients

To maintain their certification status laboratories are audited periodically during the two-year period of their certification by the GNBS to ensure that they are in conformance to the GYS 170:2009 National Standard, including the calibration of instruments used, employment of trained staff, the commitment to meet customer requirements, and the verification that their standard of operation is being maintained.

Laboratories may also be required to participate in relevant proficiency testing programmes between re-assessments, as a further demonstration of technical performance.

Results from certified laboratories not only provides confidence in consumers; medical practitioners and other health care professionals are also assured that the results received from these labs are credible and can be used to make an appropriate working diagnosis and relevant treatment can be administered to their patients.

Laboratories, which are not yet certified, are urged, especially during the current COVID-19 outbreak to take advantage of the facilities of the GNBS Laboratory Certification Programme so that they too can deliver quality medical testing services that meet their customers’ needs and builds their confidence as well as expanding their client base.

Presently COVID-19 tests are not under the scope of certification offered by the GNBS or any labs that are certified by the GNBS.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 219-0062, WhatsApp us on (592) 692GNBS (4627) or visit the GNBS Website: www. gnbsgy.org.