A message from Ghana’s President: End dependence on charity of European nations and grow your own country

At noon today, Kaieteur Radio will be airing a most powerful message from the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo where he tells world leaders that it is time to end dependence on the charity of European nations.
In his message, the President said that Ghana and other African nations, cannot continue to make policies on the basis of the assistance granted by France or whichever country in the European Union is willing to offer their generosity.
The Head of State insists it is time world leaders get away from the mindset of dependence on foreign aid, grow their own country and ensure systems are in place for accountability with tax dollars. This almost eight minute video will be aired at 12PM and once again at 6 pm. Be sure to tune in!
