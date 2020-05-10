Who is next?

We view as sinister the decision, by the Ministry of Public Health, to single out for COVID-9 testing Mr. Timothy Jonas, a member of the opposition party, A New and United Guyana (ANUG).

Mr. Jonas has been an outspoken critic of the attempts to rig the General and Regional Elections.

The Ministry has asked Mr. Jonas to undergo a test, based on what it claims were reports by a number of unnamed persons who said he was presenting respiratory symptoms. It is hard to imagine anything more foolish. It is disturbing that an important medical decision is made on the basis of imagined, farcical or unsubstantiated reports. We hope that this is not the type of willy-nilly decision-making which characterizes the national response to the COVID-19 threat.

The Ministry’s action has not gone unnoticed by us. And it will not go unaddressed. It will be viewed by many as part of the ongoing plot being orchestrated to derail the recount of the ballots. We view it as a dirty deed.

We wonder who next will be singled out, and what other childishness will the APNU+AFC Coalition resort to in order to target, isolate, and silence those who have taken a principled stance in support of a transparent and credible recount.

We ask, if Mr. Jonas today, who will it be tomorrow? Then, the next day?

Old dogs know all the old tricks. This is one of them, which may have worked well back in the dictatorial and authoritarian era of the 1970’s and 1980’s. However, it will not work in the 21st century – a new era of new ideas and new standards and with little tolerance for political repression.

Let there be no more of this nonsense! It is unimaginative, reeks of ignorance and is dangerous. Even morons would shrink from such despicable and cowardly conduct.