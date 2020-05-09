Traffic Chief wants bus and taxi drivers to wear masks

Latest update May 9th, 2020 12:53 AM
Guyana Police Force, Traffic Chief, Linden Isles is urging public transportation operators to take every precaution to protect the health of their passengers during the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting that they wear masks.
The National Covid-19 Task Force has mandated that minibus operators and hire car drivers carry half the number of passengers for which their vehicles are licensed but there has been no explicit requirement that drivers and conductors wear masks. Traffic Chief Isles believes that they should.
“I noticed that the Mayor and City Council is saying that vendors can be fined $5,000 for not wearing masks,” he stated, “The bus drivers should also wear masks because they are interacting with the public.”
Minibuses are the most used mode of public transportation. Checks at various minibus parks in Georgetown indicate that minibus operators are adhering to the new regulations regarding the seating of passengers, but only a few are wearing masks.
During a recent appearance on NCN’s Covid-19 National Update Programme, Minister of Public Works David Patterson had said that minibus operators and owners should ensure that their vehicles are regularly sanitized. The Ministry of Public health had also proposed that soliciting of passengers at bus parks be prohibited.
