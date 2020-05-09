THAG welcomes new Tourism Authority director

The Executive of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana, along with its members, has extended congratulations to Carla James-Chandra on her appointment to the post of Director of Guyana Tourism Authority.

“On more than one occasion,” the organization noted in a release, “Carla has been an integral part of tourism partnership initiatives and is the go-to person when addressing information needs. Her knowledge of the Guyana Tourism Authority, its work, and the industry will be an asset to her new position.”

THAG said it envisions that the new director and her team will continue to be instrumental in the development of key programs benefitting community-based tourism, promotion of Birding in Guyana, Guyana Restaurant Week, and marketing Guyana at international trade events.

“We takes this opportunity to thank Mr. Brian Mullis, the outgoing Director for his contributions to the improvement of Guyana as a premiere destination. He has redefined our approach to sustainable tourism and actions that will bolster community and niche tourism. We wish him the best in his future endeavours.”

THAG said that it looks forward to working closely with James during these tentative times.