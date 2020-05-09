Social distancing causing problem in de recount

The Olympics postpone till next year but GEGONE dun start playing gymnastics. De recount of the ballots start and one man complain how GEGONE literally tekkin’ dis social distance thing too far. He seh how the last row of observers is almost 40 feet away from the counting table.

Dem boys seh from dah distance, you gun need a binoculars fuh see wha going on at the counting table. People like de Gildarie bai who can’t see properly without he specs would definitely need binoculars. Unless yuh like Soulja Bai who seh he is a see-far man.

Dem boys not surprise. All the gymnastics was long expected. And it got more to come.

Dem boys hear how GEGONE put de media underneath a tent without any facilities.

When dem media people ask” “Ah wah guh on hay?”, GEGONE seh dem practicing social distancing. So dem distancing de media from the recount.

And that is not all. After de media complain, dem put a mobile toilet about fifty feet away. De problem is that de toilet next to the public road and in full view of everybody. Dem boys and gyals can see who go in, who dem go in with, when dem come out and how long dem stay.

Dem boys and gyals even start fuh bet wha a particular reportah was doing…Number 1 or 2.

That is how GEGONE eyepass de media.

Is de same eyepass dem eyepass de man who like tun up everywhere. He get stop at the Arthur Chung gate. Dem boys find out he had two badges fo represent two different parties.

De Joe-shanlin bai write GEGONE and tell dem don’t allow Critic in because he is media. Is den some people jump in and claim that Critic is not media…he does only deh pun social media. Dem boys, however, get the real story. Dem boys feel de only reason why dem tek way he accreditation is because GECONE feel that he could count better than Mingo-Bingo.

Talk half and ask de Carter Centre fuh send in some binoculars fuh dem observers and de Critic.