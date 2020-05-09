One of the best! Gavin Lewis says More facilities and tournaments needed for Lawn Tennis

By Sean Devers

Gavin Lewis, who turns 25 on May 25th, is regarded by many in the local Lawn Tennis Fraternity as Guyana’s most talented male player presently.

He has already played Davis Cup & Division One College Tennis in the United States of America.

The racquet-wielder who attended the New Guyana Primary, Saint Stanislaus College & Coppin State University in the USA, said he fooled around with cricket when he was in primary school, but didn’t really like it.

“I participated in track and field throughout High school after playing mostly Tennis since I was nine,” said the right-handed Lewis.

Lewis remembered the strange manner in which he first developed an interest in Tennis.

“Well…this so strange, but yet lucky the moment happened in 2005.

“My mom was heading to the Supermarket and at that time, my dad was working. So she booked one of her regular Taxi drivers. He told mom that he had to pick up a woman and take her to the airport after he dropped her to the supermarket.

The woman was Debbie Bunbury, the then Guyana National Tennis Coach. She told my mom about her job and about Tennis. When my mom came home she told me about her conversation and a week later, I joined her club and signed up for my first tennis lesson. And that’s how it all began,” explained Lewis.

“My first tournament was about a year or maybe less after my first tennis lesson. In 2006, I was on the National Team and competed at the Nickerie Tennis Club Tennis Tournament in Suriname as 10-year old. I have been hooked on Tennis since then,” said Lewis, a Communications Officer at the Department at Public Information (DPI).

While Lewis can be aggressive he enjoys playing defence.

“I like to chase after every ball as though it’s the final point of the match. My favourite shot is my backhand down the line, it was my signature shot in college,” Lewis proudly stated.

Lewis recapped some of his successful tournaments growing up.

“Barbados in 2009 I was 12 years old and I won the U-14 category; Trinidad in 2009 when I was 13 and I returned to Guyana with the best result where I finished in the top 10 of a total of 30 players. My doubles partner, Daniel Lopes and I, made it to the quarterfinals of the doubles category and Saint Vincent in 2010 as a 14 years old. I won the U-14 category,” informed Lewis.

In one of his recent tournaments, Lewis won triple crowns and dethroned seven times defending Champion Anthony Downes before beating Frenchman 25-year-old Gregorie Vincent in Men’s Singles Final.

Lewis also teamed up with Afruica Gentle to win the Mixed Doubles title and with Daniel Lopes to take the Men’s Doubles crown in the GBTI Open.

“Well maybe 2009 in Trinidad – some of the coaches including mine, called me a “True West Indian.” Apparently the reference was connected to the fact that 90 percent of my matches in that tournament were three-set matches, where I was on the brink of losing terribly and somehow, I kept fighting and came back to win,” said Lewis, when asked what was his most memorable game for Guyana.

Lewis feels that there are not enough tournaments at both Junior and Senior levels and added that there is so much more that can be done for Tennis in Guyana.

“There are different clubs, different coaches and all showcase great players. But more local support is heavily needed. Guyana needs more tennis courts in one location; like a tennis facility.

Often times younger players are robbed of opportunities because there’s not much being done for tennis. It’s saddening to say the least, because I know of athletes who are better than I was when I was their age and athletes who will be better than me when they are my age, both males and females,” lamented Lewis.

“We definitely need facilities. Guyana needs more tennis courts. We also need more tournaments if we want athletes to succeed. The National team needs to be implemented again and feature different coaches for different aspects of the game. Physical, mental and technical,” Lewis suggested.

Making Tennis a career is sometime the dynamic young man still dreams about. “I guess we will see what happens in the next few years,” He said.

Lewis explained that before this pandemic he tried to train two to three times a week.

“Now, I don’t train. I rarely workout or practice my strokes at home. I’m more focused on following all safety measures that have been initiated to keep myself and my family safe.

I hope everyone is trying their best to be safe and help in containing the spread of COVID-19. As for athletes, now is the time to put in that extra work. I haven’t been physically active for my own reasons, but I advise all athletes to train at home, eat healthily and to stay safe,” advised Lewis.

“If I had one wish I would wish for a cure for COVID-19. It has taken so many lives and opportunities. I think anyone would wish for that,” added Lewis.

Lewis informed that his parents have always been supportive.

“My three coaches in college believed in me and helped me get to my current level. I also wouldn’t have been successful at the GBTI Championships with the support of Coach Dexter and the entire Roraima Tennis Club,”concluded Lewis.