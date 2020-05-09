Neaz Subhan confirms Covid-19 infection, treatment via Facebook

– Urges Guyanese to take the pandemic very seriously

After spending forty days in isolation and quarantine for COVID – 19, playwright and member of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) Neaz Subhan is appealing to the public to take the disease seriously.

Sharing his experience after being diagnosed with the disease via his Facebook account, Subhan urged persons to heed the guidelines to prevent contracting the dreadful disease. His message confirms what had previously just been speculation about his having contracted, and being isolated for, the virus. In a picture posted along with his message, Subhan looked relatively healthy but older with his usually close-cropped beard being full grown and almost completely white.

According to him, yesterday, May 8, marked 40 days since he has been in quarantine/isolation after having been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said that having the disease continues to be extremely challenging, especially mentally.

“As I try to cope,” his message said, “I am thankful it has been made easier by the grace of Allah, the support of my family and friends, the prayers of hundreds who message me and the caring doctors, nurses and support staff at the GPHC.”

The ERC official noted while he may have passed the worst, he has learnt from his experience.

“I am most thankful for having improved and without symptoms over the past few weeks. Many lessons have been learnt which have humbled me. It’s a long time and I am told that some people, me being an example, take longer than the expected 14 days to clear the virus. I have no idea how much longer it will take for me to be cleared,” Subhan said

He added “I wouldn’t want anyone to experience what befell me… I can therefore only urge that everyone heed all the precautions. This is serious and the devastating effects are visible especially on the international scene. I can only hope, like all others, this will be over soon.”

In a brief interview with Kaieteur News, Subhan said that his isolation has taken a toll on his family and that he hoped that by people seeing his message, more Guyanese can accept that the pandemic is real and affects real people.