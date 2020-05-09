Nandlall requests issues and resolutions document from GECOM, efforts prove futile

Latest update May 9th, 2020 1:33 PM
Anil Nandlall, an executive member of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) today announced to the press that efforts to access a issues and resolutions document from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) have proved futile.
Against thus backdrop Nandlall strongly believes that GECOM does not wish to share the document and added that this decision has contributed to further delays.
“Once you don’t have the rules of the game written down by which you are playing then you are going to have these shame issues reoccurring and it will be time consuming to address them, and you are inviting the item of discretion of varying from person to person,” he stressed, while noting that these practices can lead to inconsistencies.
The was keen to note that he will raise his concerns with the GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh in a meeting later today.
