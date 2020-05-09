Latest update May 9th, 2020 12:53 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hess suffers US$2.4B in losses in first quarter due to COVID-19

May 09, 2020 News 0

Hess Corporation announced on Thursday that it suffered a net loss of US$2.4B in losses for the first quarter of 2020, including impairment and other after-tax charges of US$2.3B due to the effects of the novel coronavirus.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), John Hess said that the firm’s priorities in this low price environment are to preserve cash, preserve capability and preserve the long term value of its assets. During Hess’ 2020 first quarter earnings call yesterday, the official said that the company is in a strong position to manage through the market downturn and to prosper when oil prices recover with its low cost of supply and high return investments that will drive material cash flow growth and increasing financial returns.

In addition to this, it was noted by company officials that the corporation’s first priority in the midst of the pandemic has been the health and safety of the Hess workforce and local communities. In this regard, it was stated that a multidisciplinary Hess emergency response team has been overseeing plans and precautions to reduce the risks of COVID-19 in the work environment while maintaining business continuity based on the most current recommendations by government and public health agencies.

In response to the resulting sharp decline in oil prices, the corporation said that its focus is on preserving cash and capability and towards this end, it has further reduced its capital and exploratory budget for 2020 to US$1.9 billion, a 37 percent reduction from the original budget of $3.0 billion.

Kaieteur News understands that this reduction will be achieved primarily by shifting from six rigs to one rig in the Bakken Project it has in the USA and deferring discretionary spending across the portfolio including a six to twelve month deferral in the development of the Payara Field and reduced 2020 drilling activity on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

 

More in this category

Sports

One of the best! Gavin Lewis says More facilities and tournaments needed for Lawn Tennis

One of the best! Gavin Lewis says More facilities and tournaments...

May 09, 2020

By Sean Devers Gavin Lewis, who turns 25 on May 25th, is regarded by many in the local Lawn Tennis Fraternity as Guyana’s most talented male player presently. He has already played Davis Cup &...
Read More
Hero CPL to launch life stories films

Hero CPL to launch life stories films

May 09, 2020

GOA donates hampers in covid-19 fight

GOA donates hampers in covid-19 fight

May 09, 2020

The sky is the limit for Furta Conquerors starlet Cecil Jackman

The sky is the limit for Furta Conquerors starlet...

May 08, 2020

Paul renders assistance to Saxacalli residents in COVID-19 fight

Paul renders assistance to Saxacalli residents in...

May 08, 2020

GFF Ordinary Congress postponed Corona Virus Pandemic

GFF Ordinary Congress postponed Corona Virus...

May 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • TIME IS NOT ON OUR SIDE

    Contact tracing is not rocket science. As such, the local health authorities’ excuse about contact-tracing being affected... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall2[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019