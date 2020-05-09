GWI acquires $160M rig – to drill 8 more wells in next 12 months

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Thursday commissioned a drilling rig, which was acquired from Brazil to improve the nation’s water access. Director of Operations, Dwayne Shako explained that the $160Million rig can drill to 1000 metres (3,000 feet).

Shako said the rig was built from scratch in Brazil and fittings and spares are readily available in the country. It will be dispatched to various areas along the country’s coast. This new equipment takes approximately six weeks to drill a well. According to Shako, GWI plans to drill eight wells between now and May, 2021. The first will be drilled in Central Georgetown and will be located on Mandela Avenue.

“This will allow us to bring the Central Water Treatment Plant up to 24 hours. So, areas like Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Guyhoc Park, East and West Ruimveldt that are currently receiving 12 hours of water will then have a 24-hour supply,” Shako explained.

Following this, the company will proceed to drill wells in the Farm-Prospect area on the East Bank of Demerara in Region 4; Tuschen in Region 3; and Amelia’s Ward in Region 10. Wells will also be drilled in Region 2 and 6.

Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles stated that when the company’s strategic plan was launched, it focused on the entity’s capacity to improve groundwater production. He noted that 48 wells have been drilled on the coast and hinterland regions since 2015. While highlighting the critical importance of water during the pandemic, Dr. Van West-Charles shared that there has been a 20 percent increase in water consumption as a result of recent COVID-19 mitigation measures.

According to Van West-Charles, once the Novel Coronavirus has been curtailed, the utility company is expecting equipment from Holland which will provide greater capacity in maintaining the current 139 wells it manages across the country.

He took the opportunity to stress government policy on water. “One of the initiatives this government has demonstrated is its commitment to provide service for its people and to ensure that they are provided with the basic needs they require for sustainable livelihoods,” he noted. Dr. Van West-Charles assured that with better water production and strengthened capabilities, GWI will be in a much better position by the end of the year, to ensure the gaps in equities have been met.