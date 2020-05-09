Government sends care packages for Guyanese students in Cuba

The Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Public Service sent off approximately 77 care packages to Guyanese students in Cuba early yesterday morning. The packages were transported to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and loaded on to a Caribbean Airline flight to Cuba in the presence of the Public Service Minister, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley.

Minister Sarabo-Halley explained that the Government of Guyana first sought clarity on the education situation in Cuba before a decision was made and as a result, there was a delay in sending the care packages.

“Last Wednesday, the officials in Cuba announced that school was not closed completely; and that there are different ways they are dealing with it given the COVID-19 situation. We, therefore, realised that the students could not come home at this particular point and it would be best if the care packages could be sent,” Minister Sarabo-Halley remarked.

It was pointed out that the academic course has not been suspended as it is continuing under the modality of distance learning and will conclude in July as foreseen. There will however be no academic activity in August.

The Director of the Educational Department of MINSAP, the Cuban Public Health Ministry, emphasised that the appropriate adaptations will be carried out and what can be achieved at the time the academic course concludes will be specified, as well as what must be moved to the next course.

The Director also noted that the quality of work will be “an essential premise” for graduation and promotion, and the independent work of students will be developed. Extracurricular work will be used as a way of partial evaluation.

Students who conclude their studies and those who continue will be evaluated through a unique final exercise and training of specialists is expected to continue as well. (DPI)