GOA donates hampers in covid-19 fight

On Thursday, the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) ensured that it did its part in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by handing over a total of 200 hampers that will be utilised by coaches, athletes and former athletes.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, the head of the GOA K.A. Juman-Yassin, explained that the respective national sports federations and associations were asked to make requests to determine how many persons needed assistance and the hampers were then put together. The various associations/federations will not distribute to those persons.

The GOA boss explained that his organisation will be looking to do another batch of hampers next weekend.

In addition to hampers, the GOA have handed over boxes of respiratory masks and the association have asked that any athletes in need of additional masks to contact the association.