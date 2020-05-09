GECOM improves facilities for journalists covering recount But COVID-19 concerns remain

After much public outrage on social media and complaints from reporters, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has vastly improved the facilities for journalists covering the recount, with several welcome installations being made. However, media operatives are still trying to put arrangements in place to protect themselves from COVID-19 transmission.

Just two tents on a patch of grass just outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre had been installed on the first day of the recount, while chairs were eventually provided during the day. This bare bones arranged sparked outcry from media personnel as well as private citizens with one business, Giftland Mall, offering to provide furniture, snacks and access to its toilet facilities. GECOM would end up providing meals for media later in the day.

On the second day, electrical charging stations and light bulbs were installed so that media operatives could charge their cellular devices and other equipment, and get lighting when it gets dark. GECOM had said it made arrangements for restrooms at the National Aquatic Centre to be used by

media operatives, but APNU+AFC agents verbally abused media operatives on Thursday when they tried to use those. Yesterday the Commission provided a portable toilet on the grass a short distance from the media tent as well plywood flooring under the tent itself, with the practice of providing meals continuing throughout the process.

Still, concerns remain about maintaining recommended social distancing during the coverage of the recount, as expressed by Nazima Raghubir, President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA. ) During interviews, reporters and cameramen are often huddled close together to ensure that they get proper coverage.

Raghubir communicated to the Commission that better must be done, informing its Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward yesterday morning that the association will be seeking to establish protocols for the safe conducting of interviews during the recount that is now expected to last well beyond the original 25 days it was scheduled for.

One suggested measure of the protocol is if any official or agent attempts to approach the press without masks, the media is advised to refuse the interview. Reporters are also asked to use microphone stands so that they don’t have to hold microphones close to the mouth of the interviewee. One media house indicated that it would source a multi-microphone holder, and Raghubir spoke to Ward about the setting up of a podium for interviewees.

Media operatives are also being advised to regularly sanitize microphones and other equipment.