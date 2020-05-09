Diamond, Lusignan listed among Region Four COVID-19 hotspots

Public should be wary of asymptomatic cases – Chief Medical Officer

Diamond, Lusignan, Plaisance and Timehri are among the communities along the East Bank and East Coast of Demerara for which COVID-19 cases have been identified according to the latest Ministry of Health information.

In yesterday’s update on Guyana’s response to the virus, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud listed the communities among several in Region Four that have been affected by the spread of the disease. Dr. Persaud noted that Region Four continues to record the highest number of confirmed cases.

According to him, a number of positive cases were reported in Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance and Strathsphey East Coast Demerara and on the East Bank, cases came from Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence and Timehri.

He noted too that while the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) only recorded one new case bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 94, an additional 49 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Persaud stressed nonetheless that advisories must still be respected.

“You are reminded that there may be persons infected with the disease but showing no symptoms,” the CMO warned, “These persons are considered to be asymptomatic carriers and can pose a threat to anyone they may encounter. So, celebrate with mom but with caution. You wouldn’t want to put her health in jeopardy. So, wear your masks, observe your hand hygiene practices especially on Mother’s Day weekend.”

At the same time, the CMO said that MoPH’s team is working with the residents in the border communities to contain the spread of the virus.

“I spoke to you about our neighbouring country Brazil. As of 7th May, 2020, I want to draw your attention to Brazil where the numbers are escalating. From yesterday’s report, Brazil has confirmed another 6,925 new cases bringing the total to 114,715 and another 600 deaths bringing the total number to 7,921. Fellow Guyanese, maintaining vigilance at our bordering regions with Brazil is crucial to us keeping our number of cases under control. As such, once again, I wish to appeal to all residents especially to all of you in Region nine who continue to traverse the border, to desist from this practice and to adhere to the control measures implemented for your protection and safety,” Persaud added

Further reporting on Guyana‘s figures, the CMO said that so far the total number of persons tested is 785.

He added that, “Our COVID-19 deaths remain at ten. Of all positive cases, children account for 5.4 percent, adults 82 percent and the elderly 12.6 percent.”

The CMO added that to date, the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) has had twenty six patients with seven deaths being registered. Thirteen persons have been transferred and three persons have recovered.

“Congratulations to the thirty-five persons who have so far recovered. Six hundred and ninety two persons have tested negative and there are three persons in our COVID-19 ICU, three in our institutional quarantine and forty-nine in isolation,” he said