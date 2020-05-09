Day Four: Recount pace improving – Shuman

Latest update May 9th, 2020 1:33 PM
Presidential Candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lennox Shuman disclosed to the media earlier this morning that the pace of the National Recount has increased.
Shuman told reporters outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Center earlier today that based on the Statements of Recount (SOR’s) he as seen, the recount pace is improved significantly.
May 09, 2020By Sean Devers Gavin Lewis, who turns 25 on May 25th, is regarded by many in the local Lawn Tennis Fraternity as Guyana’s most talented male player presently. He has already played Davis Cup &...
May 09, 2020
May 09, 2020
May 08, 2020
May 08, 2020
May 08, 2020
Four incidents or four situations have proven that David Granger has lost power to make decisions for the government and... more
Contact tracing is not rocket science. As such, the local health authorities’ excuse about contact-tracing being affected... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders To be among the first beneficiaries of a restarted global tourism industry, the present enforced... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]