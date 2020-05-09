Latest update May 9th, 2020 1:33 PM

Day Four: Recount pace improving – Shuman

May 09, 2020

LJP leader Lennox Shuman speaking to reporters outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Center

Presidential Candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lennox Shuman disclosed to the media earlier this morning that the pace of the National Recount has increased.
Shuman told reporters outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Center earlier today that based on the Statements of Recount (SOR’s) he as seen, the recount pace is improved significantly.

